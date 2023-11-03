In the third major drug bust in a span of just three weeks, the South African Police Service (SAPS) have seized a substantial consignment of cocaine worth a staggering R65 million at the Gqeberha Sea Port. The illicit narcotics were found aboard a vessel that had entered the country from Brazil.

This latest operation comes as part of SAPS efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities. It is the third such major drug bust in under a month. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Friday released a statement on the operation, which took place on Thursday. According to the statement, members of the Gqeberha Sea Port acted on intelligence reports and intercepted the vessel as it was docking. During the search, they uncovered a haul of 35 blocks of cocaine compressed into compact parcels.

Members of the Gqerberha Sea Port found 35 blocks of cocaine that were compressed into blocks. Picture: Supplied / SAPS The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, lauded the dedicated team behind this latest achievement. He expressed his gratitude to the police force nationwide for their efforts in combating all forms of criminality. "Intelligence is at work; our members are on the ground throughout the country, clamping down on all forms of criminality. Day in and day out, we continue to confiscate large quantities of these drugs. South Africa is not a playground for criminals," stated Masemola. It is important to note that the Gqeberha Sea Port is no stranger to such operations. This recent drug bust follows a pattern of increased law enforcement activities at the port and around the country. In two previous operations in KwaZulu-Natal, police seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R150 million.

Law enforcement agencies have been intensifying their efforts in recent months as part of Operation Shanela. Over the last six months, this operation has resulted in the arrest of more than 200,000 suspects involved in various crimes, including murder and rape. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the recent case at Gqeberha port, with their main focus on the trafficking of drugs.