Operation Shanela nets over 3,600 in the Western Cape

Persistent efforts by police in Western Cape through Operation Shanela and day-to-day policing have seen the arrests of 3,637 suspects and the recovery of 24 firearms with 573 rounds of ammunition in the past week of September. The intelligence-driven operation for the week starting 18 September and ending on 24 September.

During the operation, police arrested 33 alleged killers, 111 illegal immigrants, 58 alleged rapists, 25 for hijacking, 86 for driving under the influence, and 222 suspects were nabbed for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Furthermore, over 940 suspects were arrested for an array of various crimes. Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape, the operation netted 148 suspects for various crimes committed in the past week.

Police also managed to trace 133 wanted suspects. Over 860 illegal immigrants were apprehended after they were found allegedly operating in illicit mining in Kleinzee. “Numerous mining implements and equipment were also seized during the operations and the Springbok hostel in Kleinzee was totally demolished,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock.