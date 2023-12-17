PICS: Duo arrested after cops seize R2.6million drugs from Chatsworth lab

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two suspects and seized drugs valued at millions of Rands following a sting operation. Police were also forced to shoot a dog after officers were attacked while entering the heavily secured premises in Oceanview Road in Silverglen.

Netshiunda said police, in collaboration with the eThekwini District Intervention Team and the Economic Infrastructure Task Team gathered intelligence about the activity in Oceanview Road.

"With the court having issued a search warrant, the team entered the heavily secured premises and they were attacked by vicious pitbulls. In self-defence, one pitbull was shot and injured. Upon entering the house, police found two men who were running an illegal drug lab," Netshiunda said.