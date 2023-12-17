PICS: Duo arrested after cops seize R2.6million drugs from Chatsworth lab

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two suspects and seized drugs valued at millions of Rands following a sting operation. Police were also forced to shoot a dog after officers were attacked while entering the heavily secured premises in Oceanview Road in Silverglen.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said officers pounced on a clandestine drug laboratory.
Netshiunda said police, in collaboration with the eThekwini District Intervention Team and the Economic Infrastructure Task Team gathered intelligence about the activity in Oceanview Road.
"With the court having issued a search warrant, the team entered the heavily secured premises and they were attacked by vicious pitbulls. In self-defence, one pitbull was shot and injured. Upon entering the house, police found two men who were running an illegal drug lab," Netshiunda said.
He said police also recovered heroine powder, an industrial grinder with heroine residue, cocaine powder, crystal meth, ecstasy and mandrax tablets.
"Police further confiscated approximately 1.6 million empty capsules, two firearms and several rounds of ammunition, in the possession of the suspects. The drugs seized have a street value of R2.6m," Netshiunda said.
The two suspects, aged 44 and 45-years-old are due to make their first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.
IOL