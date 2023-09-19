Caught in the act: Limpopo robber shot dead during gunfire exchange with cops

An alleged robber was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with Limpopo police after they arrived at a shop during a robbery. The SA Police Service (SAPS) said different police units were on a crime combating operation in the Ritavi policing area when they were alerted to a robbery in progress.

“While the police were busy patrolling at Nkowankowa Section B, a community member alerted them to a business robbery in progress at a nearby tuck shop and they immediately rushed to the scene,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “Upon the arrival of the police, three male suspects came out of the tuck shop. Seemingly, after seeing the police, one suspect allegedly started to shoot at them and they retaliated. The suspect was fatally shot on the scene.” The other alleged robbers, aged 30 and 33, were arrested and police recovered a firearm at the scene. Items robbed from the shop were also recovered.

“The (two other) suspects are expected to appear before the Ritavi Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of business robbery.” Last week, IOL reported that two men were arrested by police in Limpopo for a business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. At the time, Ledwaba said the duo was arrested after a tuck shop was robbed at Phokwane village.