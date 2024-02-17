Charges dropped against Joburg cop arrested for brutal murder of her cop boyfriend’s wife and mother-in-law

Charges of murder have been withdrawn against Johannesburg-based Police Sgt. Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42, who, along with her boyfriend, Capt. William Manku, 53, and Mozambican national David Khoza, 40, was arrested last month in connection with the killings of Manku's wife and his 70-year-old mother-in-law. The trio — Ngubo, Manku, and Khoza — faced the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court earlier this week, charged with two counts of murder following the May 2021 deaths of the Limpopo woman and her daughter in Makgoophong village, Limpopo.

In addition to murder, the Johannesburg police officers and the Mozambican national were accused of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, and obstructing justice. Limpopo Provincial Police spokesperson Col. Malesela Ledwaba stated, "Capt. Manku remains in custody, while charges against his alleged girlfriend, Sgt. Ngubo, have been withdrawn by the court." Meanwhile, Khoza forfeited his bail application.

Manku and Khoza are slated for a bail hearing continuation on May 22. The arrests stem from the fatal shootings of the 70-year-old mother and her 45-year-old daughter, Manku's wife, near a communal tap, an incident also injuring the deceased woman's son. Subsequent investigations led to the apprehension of the suspects in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

"Khoza was detained at the Lebombo border crossing into Mozambique on January 8, 2024, found with a South African passport, now with the Department of Home Affairs for examination," Ledwaba detailed. Manku was arrested at his workplace, the Sandringham police station in Johannesburg, and Ngubo at her Lenasia South residence on January 9. Ngubo is affiliated with the Linden police station in Johannesburg.