Joburg cop, his cop girlfriend and a Mozambican arrested over murder of his Limpopo wife and mother-in-law

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with two counts of murder, in connection with a brutal incident which happened at Makgoophong village in Limpopo, have been remanded in custody. The trio briefly appeared before Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The murder happened on the night of May 4, 2021. “The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice,” Mashaba said. David Khoza, 40, William Manku, 53, and Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42, were reminded in police custody and their cases were postponed to Thursday next week for formal bail application and further police investigations.

“The suspects were nabbed by the members of the Limpopo murder and robbery, provincial tracking team, Benoni Flying Squad after a 70-year-old mother and her 45-year-old daughter were shot dead by unknown assailants,” Mashaba said. The mother and daughter were fetching water at a tap when they were brutally attacked. Police said the elderly woman was also in the company of her son at the time. The son was injured during the shooting incident.

“After the commission of crime, the police started with the investigations that identified the suspects and subsequent arrests were effected in Mpumalanga and Gauteng province,” said Mashaba. “A 40-year-old Mozambican national was arrested on Monday in Mpumalanga, at the Lebombo port of entry while attempting to cross over to Mozambique. The suspect was found in possession of a South African passport that has since been handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for further processing.” The arrested Mozambican had a South African passport when he tried to flee the country. File Picture Afterwards, Mashaba said police proceeded to Joburg and arrested a 53-year-old police captain while he was at work, at the Sandringham police station.

“The operation concluded at Lenasia South, resulting in the apprehension of a 42-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend,” said Mashaba. She was arrested at her residence on Tuesday. “The female suspect is reportedly a police sergeant stationed at Linden police station. The firearms confiscated during the arrests will be subjected to a ballistic test,” said Mashaba.

“In addition, a Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle which was used to commit the crimes and a phone belonging to the 45-year-old victim were also seized. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased are mother-in-law and wife to the 53-year-old male suspect,” he said. Police said the motive of the brutal attack and murders is unknown at this stage, but thorough investigations are under way.