Codeta chairperson gunned down in Paarl

Cape Town - The chairperson of a Cape Town taxi association was gunned down on one of the routes he oversaw on Tuesday. Siyabulela Mandyoli was the chairperson of the Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) - Paarl Taxi Alliance.

Police confirmed the murder of the 52-year-old taxi boss just before 5pm. He was shot and killed near his home. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a case of murder is being investigated.

“Mbekweni police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 4.30pm in Phokeng Street, Mbekweni, which claimed the life of a 52-year-old man,” van Wyk said. The motive for the murder is suspected to be taxi-related. “Detectives of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violent Unit are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible,” van Wyk added.

Chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape, Mandla Hermanus, said the organisation was shocked at the news. “We have learnt with shock and sadness of the killing of Mr Mandyoli, who was the chairperson of Codeta- Paarl Taxi Alliance (PATA) on Tuesday evening. “Mr Mandyoli was a key figure during the negotiations that led to the reopening of the B97 route from Mbekweni to Bellville after a deadly conflict that had led to the closure of the route,” Hermanus said.

He further stated Mandyoli was instrumental in ensuring there is a peaceful co-existence between the two other taxi associations' operations in Mbekweni (Cata and Codeta). “His death robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the minibus taxi industry in the Western Cape. “As Santaco, we convey our deepest felt condolences to his family. We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be arrested and brought to justice,” Hermanus said.

Santaco further appealed to its taxi operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact Crim Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]