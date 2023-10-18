Company director hands himself over in connection with R14 million graft at the University of Joburg

The company director of Triad, Collin Hundermark handed himself over the Directorate for Priority Investigations (known as the Hawks) over the R14 million graft allegations at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). This comes days the former chairperson at UJ, Roy David Marcus, handed himself over to police.

Hundermark, 49, made a first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and released on R10,000 bail. According to the Hawks, the duo were charged over allegations of collusion at UJ, involving over R14 million. “It is reported that Marcus, together with his two accomplices, colluded together by submitting invoices to the university for services that were not rendered by the service provider,” Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

It is further alleged the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved. Speaking to Hundermark's arrest, Mogale said it is alleged that his company was one of the companies that were to provide services to the university which never materialised, even though they were allegedly paid. In August, two others were arrested.

They are Andries van Schoor, the Vice Chancellor of Finance at UJ, and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation. Both were released on R10,000 bail. “It is alleged that Marcus was the director of the companies that were awarded tenders without following undue processes and he was the chairperson of the Board of University of Johannesburg,” said Mogale. The four accused will be back in the dock on December 4, for docket disclosure.