Cop denied bail after stolen Mercedes Benz cars used in cash-in-transit heist found parked at her house

Mbombela traffic official, Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga — implicated in a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview — was been denied bail by the White River Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. The 29-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, and her case was postponed to September.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Nyalunga was arrested on Friday, and made her first court appearance on Monday. “Accused Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail by the White River Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 2, for [her alleged involvement in a] cash-in-transit heist,” Sekgotodi said. A 29-year-old Mbomblela traffic officer Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail after she was arrested for alleged links with robbers. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA “The case was postponed to September 27, for further investigation. The accused (Nyalunga) remains in custody.”

On Monday, the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court transferred Nyalungu’s case to the White River Magistrate’s Court, which then heard the traffic officer’s bid for bail on Tuesday and Wednesday — and denied her bail. A 29-year-old Mbomblela traffic officer Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail after she was arrested for alleged links with robbers. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA The Hawks said Nyalunga was arrested after being linked to a foiled cash-in-transit heist. “It is alleged that on Thursday, July 27, at about 1.30pm an armoured vehicle of Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU (security) vehicle,” said Sekgotodi.

A 29-year-old Mbombela traffic officer Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was denied bail after she was arrested for alleged links with robbers. Photo: Hawks “At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the armoured vehicle turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.” One of the Mercedes Benz vehicles allegedly recovered at the residence of Mbombela traffic official Khanyisile Nyalunga. Photo: Hawks The assailants “immediately” started shooting at the cash-in-transit vehicle, injuring the security guards inside. They were later transported to hospital for medical treatment, Sekgotodi said. “The TSU (security) also arrived and returned fire. According to information the suspects fled with three other sedan vehicles,” said Sekgotodi.

According to the Hawks, a vehicle belonging to Nyalunga was allegedly seen transporting some of the assailants and firearms which were used during the failed heist. One of the Mercedes Benz vehicles allegedly recovered at the residence of Mbombela traffic official Khanyisile Nyalunga. Photo: Hawks “The team of investigators followed up information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were also seen on the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect (Nyalunga) was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi. During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles recovered at Nyalunga’s house had been reported as stolen.