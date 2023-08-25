Cop fined R90,000 for taking bribes and allowing Basotho to enter South Africa without documents

Former Free State police officer, 38-year-old Jan Mashinini, was convicted and sentenced for corruption in the Bethlehem Regional Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said on Friday. Mashinini was attached to the Caledonspoort port of entry linking South Africa and Lesotho, and was allowing Basotho travellers to cross the border between the two neighbouring countries without valid travel documents, according to Free State spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo.

“The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team received information in 2012, about Mashinini, a former police constable attached to Caledonspoort port of entry who was allowing Lesotho nationals to cross the border between Lesotho and South Africa without valid travelling documents,” Singo said. “It was reported that Lesotho nationals were paying gratification in order for them to cross the border illegally. The police then followed up on the information and arrested Mashinini during an operation on May 7, 2013. He appeared in court on several occasions culminating in his recent conviction.” Jan Mashinini was stationed at the Caledonspoort port of entry when he was arrested for corruption in 2023. File Picture: SAPS The Bethlehem Regional Court has sentenced Mashinini to a fine of R90,000 or six years direct imprisonment for corruption, while R30,000 and two years direct imprisonment was suspended for five years.

Mashinini is expected to pay a fine of R60,000 on a monthly instalment of R1,000 until the whole amount is fully paid. Last month, two police officers serving at the Beitbridge border post were arrested on corruption charges by the Limpopo provincial anti-corruption unit, before they appeared before the the Musina Magistrate's Court. At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the SA Police Service provincial spokesperson in Limpopo, said the police officers were reported by a driver after they had confiscated his documents, demanding a bribe.