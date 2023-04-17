Cop in court for allegedly killing fellow Mpumalanga cop who was at a lodge with shooter’s wife

Pretoria - A municipal by-law enforcement officer in Mbombela is today appearing before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly shot and killed a traffic law enforcement officer who was in bed with his wife at a popular lodge. Over the weekend, reports emerged from Mpumalanga that a provincial traffic law enforcement officer had been shot dead by the municipal police officer at a “well-known” lodge called Kwanyoni, in Mbombela.

On Monday morning, Hawks provincial spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said the husband would be appearing in court, following the murder. “The case against the suspect who murdered a traffic officer is appearing at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court today, 17 April 2023,” Sekgotodi said in an advisory to the media. Previously, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said the alleged killer is 38 years old, and works for the Mbombela Municipality as a by-law enforcement officer.

The murder happened on Saturday. “It was reported that on Saturday, 15 April, 2023, a provincial traffic official and a lady friend booked in at Kwanyoni Lodge on the N4 about 15km out of Nelspruit. While they were in the chalet, the female’s husband emerged and kicked open the door. There was an altercation as a broken beer bottle was found,” Sekgotodi said. “It is further alleged that the traffic official ran out of the chalet and the husband followed him as he fired shots. The victim was shot twice and succumbed to his injuries.”

The woman was not harmed. Sekgotodi said the crime scene was attended by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Nelspruit Vispol and Nelspruit Local Criminal Record Centre. “The team took initiatives to phone the suspect (the husband) who handed himself over at SAPS Nelspruit. His official firearm which was used during the commission of crime was seized. He was charged with murder and detained pending his first court appearance soon,” she said.