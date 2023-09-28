Cops arrest two South Africans and a Mozambican in just 21 minutes after Ford Ranger double cab was hijacked

A quick response by members of the SAPS Middleburg Flying Squad and their counterparts in Benoni led to the recovery of a hijacked Ford Ranger vehicle, two reportedly stolen firearms with ammunition, and a stolen mobile phone. During the recovery of the Ford Ranger, police arrested three alleged robbers - approximately 21 minutes after a vehicle was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

The three alleged hijackers - two South Africans and a Mozambican, are scheduled to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Thursday. “According to information, the victim was from Witbank when he was attacked by three alleged hijackers, two armed with firearms at about 8am,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala narrated. Three people - two South Africans and a Mozambican have been arrested in 21 minutes after a Ford Ranger double cab was hijacked at gunpoint in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “It is further said that the victim was robbed of his white double cab Ford Ranger, as well as his mobile phone. He immediately alerted a tracking company, and friends who later cascaded the message to the police.”

Three people - two South Africans and a Mozambican have been arrested in 21 minutes after a Ford Ranger double cab was hijacked at gunpoint in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS Members of the SAPS Flying Squad from both Middleburg, in Mpumalanga, and Benoni in Gauteng were alerted about the hijacking incident, and they were on a lookout. “The said car was then spotted by the astute members on the R42 Road towards Bronkhorstspruit and at about 8:21am, and the vehicle was pulled over. It was during this period whereby three suspects were found in possession of two firearms with ammunition,” said Mohlala. According to police records, the firearms were reported stolen in KwaDukuza and Meyerton in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

“A 16-channel jamming device, as well as a mobile phone were found in possession of the suspects and police are convinced that the recovered cellphone belongs to the victim who was robbed earlier,” said Mohlala. A signal jamming device was found when police arrested three people for the hijacking of a Ford Ranger double cab at gunpoint in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS Police said the confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were not previously used in the committing crime. More charges could possibly be added against the three alleged robbers as the investigation unfolds. “The three suspects aged between 28 and 37 were then arrested and charged for possession of unlicenced firearms with ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties and would possibly face a charge of hijacking and robbery,” said Mohlala.