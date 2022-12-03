Cops sentenced for creating ‘safe passage’ for illegal immigrants

Rustenburg - Two former Free State policemen who created a safe passage for illegal immigrants from Lesotho to enter South Africa without proper documents, were this week found guilty in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court. Phillip Molefi Mofokeng, 57, and Kgeola John Mofokeng, 41, were convicted and sentenced for corruption on Wednesday.

"Their conviction originates from the incidents which took place in 2012 where two former police officials were allowing illegal immigrants from Lesotho without proper documents to enter the country, after charging each of them R150. "The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation. They appeared in court on several occasions culminating in the recent conviction," said Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti. John Mofokeng was sentenced to a fine of R40 000 or six years imprisonment and Phillip Mofokeng was sentenced to a fine of R8 000 or five years imprisonment.

"Sentences are wholly suspended for five years and both accused were declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act," Matoti said. In Limpopo, six police officers who allegedly created a safe passage for smugglers from Zimbabwe to enter the country illegally and in possession of illicit cigarettes in exchange for gratifications and bribes have been arrested. Fhulufhuwani Calderon Kwinda, 55, Nndivhaleni Negota, 45, Naledzani Jonathan Mabalana, 55, Takalani Eric Nefolovhodwe, 45, Midiaifani Tshikovhele, 35, and Elisa Nenzhelele, 38, were arrested on November 25.

The NPA said the police officers attached to Tshamutumbu police station in the Vhembe District of Limpopo province have appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said some of the police officers were arrested at work and others at their homes in Musina and Thohoyandou policing precincts. "These arrests are a culmination of intense investigations following receipt of several complaints from the public about police officials who were deployed along the border line being involved in corrupt activities by assisting the syndicates involved in illicit cigarettes smuggling.

