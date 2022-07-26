Cornered by community members, armed robber allegedly shot himself in Limpopo

Pretoria – An alleged business robber reportedly shot himself in a Limpopo village after he realised he had been cornered by community members baying for his blood. “In one of the incidents, a suspect allegedly shot himself after realising he was cornered by community members soon after he committed an armed robbery at Madonsi Xikhulu Village,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

“The suspect, armed with a pistol reportedly entered the local spaza shop (on Saturday) … and demanded cash from the owner. During the confrontation, a customer noticed what was happening and alerted the police and other community members.” Community members chased the suspect who kept shooting at them. “When the suspect realised that he didn't have a way out, he allegedly shot and wounded himself. The firearm was also recovered,” Mojapelo said.

The 29-year-old is in hospital under police guard. In another incident, the Limpopo community members also played a key role that led to the apprehension of two alleged armed robbers. “Police promptly reacted to a call from community members after the suspects allegedly stormed into a clothing store at a shopping complex in Malamulele and demanded cash at gun point from the employees. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and fired shots randomly as they left the premises,” Mojapelo said.

He said the robbers continued shooting as they drove off in their white Toyota Corolla. “Police immediately followed the tracks of the suspects. They received information that the suspects were heading towards Malamulele location. The trio allegedly sped off when they realised they were being followed by the police. A car chase ensued and the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran on foot,” Mojapelo said. “Two suspects aged 29 and 38 were arrested with assistance of community members and the third managed to evade the arrest. Police confiscated one firearm with ammunition, cash amount of money and the getaway Toyota Corolla vehicle.”

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has thanked community members for their willingness to actively participate in the fight against crime. “This is a perfect illustration of the importance of active community involvement in the fight against crime. We urge our communities to emulate the community of Malamulele but must always be careful when noticing armed suspects and immediately alert the police,” Hadebe said. IOL