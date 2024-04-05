Corrupt Warrant Officer and Sergeant, who sold police docket, sentenced to nine years in prison

Two corrupt police officials were sentenced to imprisonment in the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town. Warrant Officer Jonathan Plaatjies, 54, and Sergeant Morner Fasser, 41, were convicted on charges of corruption, extortion, and defeating the administration of justice.

The corrupt duo were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in August 2014. Plaatjies and Fasser, who have since been dismissed from the South African Police Service (SAPS), sold a police docket. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the duo were also caught with entrapment money.

“The sentencing comes after their arrest in August 2014 by the Hawks’ Bellville Serious Corruption Investigation team after reacting to information received that the two members sold a case docket to an accused for R40,000,” Hani said. “They were dismissed from the SAPS through an expeditious process.” The corrupt officers were convicted on October 26, 2023.

The court sentenced the duo each to nine years imprisonment for corruption, eight years imprisonment for extortion, and six years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently and both convicts will served an effective nine years in prison. Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato said the sentencing was a clear message to law enforcement officials.

“The sentence is a clear-cut message that corruption does not pay and that police management will never tolerate any act of corruption within our ranks,” Makgato said. “We commend the judiciary and thorough investigation conducted by the dedicated team to remove those who are criminals hiding behind our dignified badge.” [email protected]