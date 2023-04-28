Bail has been denied for one of the men accused in the ongoing murder trial of the late SA soccer player, Senzo Meyiwa. Bongani Ntanzi appeared in the North Gauteng High Court yesterday (Friday) morning where he hoped that court would rule in his favour.

He claimed that he had been at work the day Meyiwa was gunned down and put forward his bail application in October last year. In court, Judge Audrey Ledwaba said it wasn’t in the interest of justice to grant him bail. Judge Ledwaba added that Ntanzi hadn’t provided exceptional circumstances that supported his bail application. Ntanzi is one of five suspects in the matter. The others are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as possession of ammunition.

Meyiwa was killed in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo. A new legal counsel was appointed by one of the accused earlier this year, raising concerns that the trial could be delayed. However, the National Prosecuting Authority disputed this. The NPA said the matter had been postponed to May 2 and to proceeded until May 26. A second date for June 5 to 15 was also reserved for the trial.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend presiding trial judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, following complaints about the delay in proceedings. "The JSC decided that the failure to deliver the reserved judgments, if established, will prima facie indicate incapacity, gross incompetence or gross misconduct on the part of the judge, taking into account the extent of the delay and the prejudice suffered by the parties. “The JSC has decided to request, in terms of section 19 of the Judicial Service Commission Act, 1994 (JSC Act), that the Chief Justice appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (Tribunal) to consider the complaints and will, in terms of section 19(4) of the JSC Act, advise the president of its decision," said the JSC’s Advocate Sesi Baloyi.