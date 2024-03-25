Cousins, kidnapped in Brits 20 days ago, freed in police sting operation

Police have rescued cousins, Mohamed Bataviya, 19, and Zahraa Mohamed, 17, nearly three weeks after they were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, confirmed to IOL that several suspects had been arrested at Klipgat, near Ga-Rankuwa on Monday night.

“Some of them were arrested at a house where they kept the two cousins, who were kidnapped in Brits, while driving to school on Wednesday, March 6. The cousins are still undergoing medical examination. The police are still processing the scene,” Mokgwabone said. Mokgwabone added that more information will be shared once the scene has been processed. Mokgwabone said police could not confirm how many suspects were arrested at this stage. Speaking to eNCA, police said the cousins were in good health and were being assessed by a medical team. It is unclear if a ransom was demanded.

Meanwhile, one suspect is believed to have been arrested on March 9 in connection with the matter. IOL previously reported that the cousins were travelling by car from Bataviya’s home to school in Hartbeespoort Dam when a maroon Audi A3 bumped into them. At the time, police said two armed suspects allegedly ordered the cousins out of their vehicle and into a white VW Polo GTI. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.