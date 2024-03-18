DCS confirms probe into Nandipha Magudumana’s assault claims

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that a probe is under way after Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed she was assaulted by two inmates at the weekend. "DCS is investigating the circumstances following what was said to be a prayer meeting in a different cell from Magudamana’s.

“Reports of an alleged altercation and a push against the grills can be confirmed. Furthermore, DCS Healthcare officials conducted an examination on her and found no visible injuries," said DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo. He said officials advised Magudumana to open a criminal case but she opted to speak to her lawyers first. On Monday, news broke that a sangoma and a mentally-ill woman assaulted Magudumana on Sunday.

IOL reported that Magudumana contacted her lawyer on Monday informing him of the incident. Speaking to eNCA, Motloung said Magudumana had been receiving threats of violence and has reported them to the relevant authorities, but nothing ever came from the complaints.He said the issue between Magudumana and the sangoma emanated from singing and prayer sessions with other inmates in the cell. According to Motloung, there have been previous issues between Magudumana and the other inmates implicated in the assault.

He said there were squabbles over the cleanliness of the cell and Magudumana has previously complained about the incidents. In an interview with eNCA, Nxumalo disputed claims that mentally challenged inmates are kept with other inmates, as they fall under the ambit of the Department of Health. Magudumana is the co-accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape. Bester is currently in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.