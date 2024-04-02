Dead baby found along major highway in Cape Town

Crime prevention organisations are concerned about the number of babies being abandoned across the Cape Flats. This follows an incident where a dead baby was found on Stellenbosch Arterial Road near the Belhar Fire Station over the weekend.

Founder of Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, Candice van der Rheede, said it feels as if human life has no value anymore. “Maybe the child died and the person got scared and left the baby there. Maybe the child was killed intentionally and the body dumped. “There could be a number of reasons but no amount of fear would condone how this child was dumped like a piece of dirt,” she said.

Public relations officer for the Belhar community policing forum (CPF), Ismail Arnold, said he has been saddened by the incident and blamed it on drugs. “Once again the social ills of our communities have surfaced with the drug epidemic being the main source of breaking down our communities,” he says. He added that Belhar and Delft need more resources in social development as they are understaffed. He urges the community to speak up if they see crimes being committed.

“It's of utmost importance to report a crime especially to open up a case. In doing so the statistics get higher and then the city will provide more resources to the affected areas.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed: “Belhar police responded to a complaint on Saturday, March 30,2024. Upon their arrival in Stellenbosch Arterial (Road), they found the body of a newborn baby left behind. “The victim was declared deceased by the medical personnel. We can confirm that no one has since been arrested. Belhar police registered an inquest for further investigation”.