Deal gone wrong: Unhappy client fatally shoots mechanic in Tshwane

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) arrested a man moments after he allegedly shot and killed the mechanic who was fixing his car. The crime was unravelled when patrolling members of the TMPD were informed of a vehicle which was stationery on the road, with its hazard lights on.

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, spokesperson for the TMPD said when the officers approached the stationery vehicle, they found the bullet-riddled body of the mechanic. “The TMPD members approached the vehicle and found a man who was shot and killed inside the vehicle with empty cartridges lying around the scene,” Mahamba said. A TMPD vehicle. File Picture: Arrive Alive “An eyewitness approached the officers and gave them information regarding the shooting incident.”

The TMPD officers followed up on the information and spotted the alleged killer’s vehicle at a garage along Soutpan Road, near Soshanguve. “The suspect was then arrested and found in possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Mahamba. “He was taken back to the scene at R101 and Tamboti Street. Upon further investigation, it is alleged that the deceased was a mechanic who was in the process of fixing the suspect’s vehicle,” he said.

A mechanic was shot dead in Tshwane, allegedly by an unhappy client. Photo: TMPD “An argument ensued while they were inside the mechanic’s vehicle which led to the shooting. The suspect was arrested and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.” Last year, members of the TMPD tactical unit’s swift reaction led to the rescue of a kidnapped motorist, arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle, a Hyundai i20 in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. “The Tshwane Metro Police’s tactical unit members were on the lookout for a white Ford Figo which was used to hijack a Hyundai i20 vehicle, and to abduct the owner in Nellmapius,” Mahamba said at the time.