Decomposing body of woman found at abandoned house in Limpopo village

Limpopo police have launched an investigation after the decomposing body of a woman was found at an abandoned house at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka village under the Botlokwa policing precinct. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the lifeless body of the woman was discovered on Monday morning.

“Police received a complaint about a lifeless body of a woman at an abandoned house and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the body of the woman in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Ledwaba. “The deceased's identity will be released in due course as investigation is still in its preliminary stages.” The motive behind the “gruesome act” is not yet established.

Ledwaba appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111, their nearest police station or the My SAPS App. Police investigations are continuing. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealing to community members to heed the police’s call, “to provide valuable information that can assist the police in the investigation following the gruesome discovery”.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Last year, the body of a 97-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Ramogale village, at GaMothapo in Limpopo. “The local police responded to a complaint from a distraught relative who had discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman at her residence,” Ledwaba said at the time. Preliminary investigations have so far indicated that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object.