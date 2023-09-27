Police in Mankweng, in Limpopo, have launched an extensive manhunt following the murder of a 97-year-old woman. The woman was found murdered at her home in Ramogale village, at GaMothapo on Tuesday morning.

“At approximately 7:30am, the local police responded to a complaint from a distraught relative who had discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman at her residence,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba narrated. Preliminary investigations have so far indicated that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object. Police have opened a case of murder and the motive for this heinous incident is not yet known.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the investigations around this murder case will be prioritised. “We are treating this case as a top priority and a team of dedicated investigators is actively pursuing all leads to apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for this horrendous crime,” she said. Hadebe is appealed for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Magezi Nkuna on 082 319 9500. Tips and leads can also be reported anonymously to the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111 or the My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Last year, a Limpopo man was arrested for allegedly raping a raping a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in her home. Muzilani Ronald Mushwana appeared before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court in July.

At the time, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Mushwana allegedly entered the old woman’s house through a window. “It is alleged that the accused broke into the house of the victim in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, through the window and raped her in the middle of the night.” Mojapelo said the nonagenarian was sleeping when her house was broken into.