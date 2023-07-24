Defence attorney plans to challenge State and call Kelly Khumalo to testify in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

The State said that Kelly Khumalo was not on its witness list in the murder trial of Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa; however, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo said that he plans to bring an application for the singer and socialite to testify. This came out on Monday at the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, during cross-examination of Kelly’s younger sister, Zandile Khumalo.

Zandile was cross-examined by Nxumalo who represents one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014. Nxumalo spent most better part of the morning going through multiple statements which Zandile made after the fatal shooting and pointed out a few contradictions. “You told this court the first gunshot was in the kitchen. But a statement by your sister, Kelly, suggests the struggle was in the dining room," said Nxumalo.

Zandile said she couldn't answer to that and the court should call Kelly to answer for what she said. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked whether the State would call Kelly as a witness. State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, confirmed that Kelly was not part of their witness list.

Nxumalo said he plans to bring an application for Kelly to testify. Earlier, Nxumalo and Zandile went on a heated exchange as she was grilled on her statements. "Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else's wife,’’ she told Nxumalo.

“My lord, that’s intimidating,” said Nxumalo. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected and said the court's decorum should be maintained. Zandile said she also couldn't be held accountable for the way police officers write statements.

‘’I have no control over what a police officer writes or considers important when taking statements,” Zandile said. Zandile will continue on Tuesday, with Advocate Zandile Mshololo questioning her. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, in Vosloorus while visiting Kelly, the mother of his child.

In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The five men accused of killing Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition.