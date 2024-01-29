Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa trial allegedly facing attempted murder charges

One of the defence lawyers, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu who is representing two of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, allegedly faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, contravention of a protection order, and resisting arrest. According to a report by the SABC, Mngomezulu’s charges date back to November 2022, after he had a domestic dispute with his wife.

The wife, who also works with him in the Meyiwa case, allegedly tried to withdraw the charges, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to withdraw the charges. In its report, the broadcaster said Mngomezulu allegedly bought petrol and wanted to burn his house with his wife and children inside. Speaking to the SABC, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that there was an ongoing case against Mngomezulu.

“A complaint was laid by his wife against the accused for defying a protection order. He was charged with several counts, including contravention of the court order, assault by way of threats, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, as well as resisting an arrest,” she said. Mjonondwane added that Mngomezulu made numerous attempts to fight off the charges, but the NPA deemed it fit to continue with the prosecution in an effort to protect the wife and children. She added that Mngomezulu approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to fight the prosecution.

“There’s a judgment that was delivered in December 2023; in that order, the high court ordered the NPA to consult with Mngomezulu and then after draft a memorandum indicating whether prosecution will continue or stop the proceedings.” Its believed consultation will take place end of February. Meanwhile, the matter is before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Mngomezulu is representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi in a trial-within-a trial to determine the admissibility of alleged confessions they made. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014 while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus. Five men - Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for his murder.