Defence’s turn to grill police phone expert after damning testimony in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume on Monday morning, with defence attorneys planned to cross examine a police cellphone data expert who told the High Court in Pretoria last week that he had established cellphone contact between some of the accused and Kelly Khumalo. Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is an analyst and investigating officer at the SA Police Service Cold Case Unit, is expected to be cross examined by the defence attorneys of the accused.

The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, appear at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. File picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Steyn has told the court that cellphone data evidence established a link between the accused contacting each other before the murder of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Legal commentator Elton Hart, who runs the law clinic at the University of Johannesburg, told eNCA last week that the matter of the SIM swap done on Meyiwa's case had to be investigated as it was a crime. Hart said the authorities had to find out who did the SIM swap and potentially charge that person for defeating the ends of justice. “The question of who did that must be answered,” he said.

Hart also said former footballer David Mathebula needed to answer to the court about what happened to his cellphone after the court heard from Steyn that the SIM swapped Meyiwa number had been inserted in a phone previously owned by the former Kaizer Chiefs footballer. Hart also told news broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, that the State still had to do more to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Speaking on the bombshell testimony from Steyn, Hart said the State now needed to show by cellphone triangulation, that the accused were indeed in the vicinity of Khumalo’s house on the day of Meyiwa’s death.

“What they are doing is showing the accused had conversations with Kelly Khumalo. They need to do cellphone triangulation, that they were on that day, that they were in the vicinity of the Khumalo house. Then we will know the net is tightening around them,” he said in the TV interview. “So far, there is not enough, because the accused can say we knew each other. Knowing each other does not prove they were the perpetrators who led to the death of Senzo Meyiwa.” Hart said so far, only Zandile, had identified Ntanzi (accused number two) as an intruder as the neighbours had testified they did not see the accused.

“The identity is still on a rocky patch. The State still have a high mountain to climb so that the court can say there is no doubt,” he said. Hart also said he believed the State was correct not to bring Kelly Khumalo on the witness stand, as it would be tantamount to shooting themselves in the foot. “She wouldn’t want to implicate herself, which is why the state does not want to use her. In her testifying, she can implicate herself,” he said.