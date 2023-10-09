Department of Correctional Services to mull over Oscar Pistorius ConCourt bid for freedom

The Department of Correctional Services is expected to announce its decision regarding Oscar Pistorius's bail application. In a short statement on Monday, the department's Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed it had received an order from the Constitutional Court on the proper interpretation of the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgment, delivered to Pistorius in November 2017.

"Briefly, the matter relates to the sentence given to inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius, its effective date and the impact on the calculation of the minimum detention period," Nxumalo said. He added that the DCS is studying the order and will in due course pronounce on the way forward. "This shall ensure that the order of court is correctly executed," he said.

In August, the South African paralympian took his fight for freedom to the Constitutional Court with the hope that his latest bid will see him eligible for parole in August next year. IOL reported that Pistorius received a sentence of 13 years and five months. However, orders granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal have resulted in the Olympic blade-runner serving a 16 year and four months sentence. In March, Pistorius was denied parole after the parole board ruled that he should remain behind bars after it found he had yet to spend the minimum required time behind bars to qualify for parole.