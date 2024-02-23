Detectives arrested for allegedly demanding and receiving money to “fast track” a fraud investigation

Two Rustenburg-based detectives, Sergeant Yvonne Suzan Sikwani, 54, and Constable Bontle Mmudi, 41, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption and extortion. They were granted R1,000 bail each, and will re-appear before the same court on May 31, according to North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

“The accused were arrested during an undercover operation led by the provincial anti-corruption unit on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, after information was received that the duo, whilst investigating a fraud case reported during May 2021, allegedly demanded money,” she said. Allegations are that the detectives demanded money on several occasions between October 2022 to January 2024 from the complainant “in order to fast track the investigation”. Rustenburg-based detectives, Sergeant Yvonne Suzan Sikwani and Constable Bontle Mmudi were arrested on allegations of demanding and receiving money from a complainant, in a bid to “fast track” an investigation. File Picture Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has once again denounced corruption, saying corrupt action by police officers tarnishes the reputation of the police service, and will not be tolerated.

Kwena emphasised that police officials who are involved in criminal activities will face the full might of the law. Last week, IOL reported that a former Limpopo-based detective constable, Tshifhiwa Muvhango, 41, was convicted of corruption by the Polokwane Regional Court, after he stole a case docket. In March 2016, Muvhango who was working at Thohoyandou police station where he stole a case docket that was being investigated by his colleague, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) said.

“Muvhango approached the complainant, who was arrested for drunken driving and demanded R1,500 gratification in order to make the case disappear,” Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said. The matter was immediately reported to the Polokwane-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit and its members conducted an undercover operation. The detective constable was arrested immediately after receiving the gratification money which he demanded from the motorist.