Limpopo detective convicted of corruption for stealing docket and receiving R1,500

A former detective constable, Tshifhiwa Muvhango, 41, has been convicted for corruption by the Polokwane Regional Court, in Limpopo. In March 2016, Muvhango who was a detective constable at Thohoyandou police station stole a case docket that was being investigated by his colleague, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) said.

“Muvhango approached the complainant, who was arrested for drunken driving and demanded R1,500 gratification in order to make the case disappear,” Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said. The matter was immediately reported to the Polokwane-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit and its members conducted an undercover operation. The detective constable was arrested immediately after receiving the gratification money which he demanded from the motorist.

A former Limpopo detective, Tshifhiwa Muvhango, 41, will be sentenced next month after he was convicted of corruption. File Picture “After numerous court appearances, Muvhango was released on bail, until he was convicted,” said Maluleke. The case was postponed to March 4, for sentencing. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo province, Major General Gopz Govender has welcomed Maluleke’s conviction.

Furthermore, Govender assured community members that that corruption will not be tolerated “and it will be dealt with decisively without fear, favour or prejudice”. In August, IOL reported that a former Free State police officer, 38-year-old Jan Mashinini, was convicted and sentenced for corruption in the Bethlehem Regional Court. Mashinini was attached to the Caledonspoort port of entry linking South Africa and Lesotho, and was allowing Basotho travellers to cross the border between the two neighbouring countries without valid travel documents, according to Free State spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo.