Diazville Primary School remain hopeful for the return of Joshlin Smith

It has nearly been two months since six-year-old Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay disappeared yet her school community remains positive she will return. Joshlin disappeared on February 19, and was last seen at around 5pm close to her home in Diazville.

She is a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School. At the end of the first term, learners and the school made sure to let everyone know they were still waiting for their fellow classmate, school mate, and learner. The video, which was uploaded to the school’s Facebook page was uploaded on March 20. However, the video has now gone viral.

In the 70-second video, a picture of Joshlin at her Grade R graduation was shared. A picture of a group of girls was also shared before the girls start speaking. Diazville Primary School is waiting for the return of their Grade 1 learner, Joshlin Smith. Photo: Kim Kay/IOL “Joshlin Smith, we have come to the end of term one but we are waiting on you”.

Another girl continues: “I would like to say thank you to the community for their support and prayers. We hope Joshlin Smith will return safely”. Finally, the last learner speaking says: “Thank you to the community who are working with police and assisting in searching for Joshlin Smith”. More senior learners, seven girls, are seen standing behind a long desk, each holding an A4 page with a letter of Joshlin’s name.

Diazville Primary School. Photo: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers A song then gets dedicated to the Grade 1 learner. The hymn: “God will work it out” is sung by the group of young girls. The video has since garnered over 124,000 views, nearly 700 shares, and nearly 400 comments.

The second term of the school year started on Wednesday, April 3, and Joshlin’s desk remained empty. Joshlin Smith’s empty desk in her classroom. Photo: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers The nation continues to be baffled at the disappearance of Joshlin as no solid leads have been attained as yet even though there are four people in custody. Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard have been charged with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping.

The group have all abandoned their bail and are remanded in custody until their next court appearance on May 13. Last month, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Gayton Mckenzie took to social media and announced he would be putting up a R1 million reward for the safe return of missing Joshlin. [email protected]