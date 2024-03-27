Joshlin Smith: ‘We have mistakenly forgotten about the kids that are not missing’

A prayer service will be hosted in Saldanha Bay for missing Joshlin Smith, and the local children will be celebrated this Sunday. On a livestream on his social media page, Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie has called on the masses to make their way to the small coastal town.

Earlier, Mckenzie put up a R1 million reward, no questions asked, for anyone who may have information leading to the discovery/rescue of the six-year-old girl. Joshlin went missing on February 19. Diazville Primary School is waiting for the return of their Grade 1 learner, Joshlin Smith. Picture: Kim Kay / IOL Mckenzie called for Capetonians and residents from all surroundings towns to make their way to Saldanha Bay.

“We going to pray again because sangomas are working at the police station in Saldanha. “We going to pray on Sunday, there’s going to be a church service against these evil spirits. If you are Christian, if you are Muslim, you know where your help is coming from. “We need you guys to come out so we can keep this case alive. Sunday we’re going to resurrect this case,” he told his followers.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says children need to have a chance to just be kids. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Mckenzie said searches for the missing Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School remain ongoing. “We are still looking every day. We want to show them (police) we will not forget. Joshlin is the face of all our kids that’s been missing. “On Sunday, there will be food for people to eat. We just ask you to come with Easter eggs.

“Why? We have mistakenly forgotten about the kids that are not missing. The trauma ... “The psychological impact this missing case of Joshlin has had on them. On Sunday, we just want the children to be children again,” Mckenzie said. He also stated that some of the best gospel artists and preachers will attend the prayer service. Jumping castles will also be brought to the area for children to enjoy.