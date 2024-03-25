Suspect abandons bail application in Joshlin Smith matter

The fifth person who has been implicated in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith has abandoned her bail application. Lourentia Lombaard, 31, made her second appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She was arrested two weeks ago and faces charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. During her court appearance, Lombaard, who had opted for Legal Aid representation, abandoned her bid for bail. Joshlin Smith was last seen on Monday, February 19. Picture: SAPS She stood in the dock with a slight smirk on her face.

The matter was postponed and she will join her co-accused in court on May 13. She has been remanded in custody. Police initially arrested Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Phumza Sigaqa on charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appolis and Stevano van Rhyn also abandoned their bail. File Picture: Independent Newspapers The State has since withdrawn the charges against Sigaqa due to lack of evidence. In their last appearance, Smith, Appolis, and Van Rhyn abandoned their bail application, and the trio face the same charges. It is alleged that Joshlin was sold for R20,000.

The State told the court there were still a number of outstanding documents pertaining to the investigation such as cell phone data and witness statements. It was confirmed that police were following up several leads on the whereabouts of Joshlin. Joshlin has been missing since February 19.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville in Saldanha Bay disappeared without a trace just after 5pm. At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin, who her mother alleged was ill on the day, was left in the care of Appolis. She has been missing for over a month.