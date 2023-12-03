Independent Online
Driver killed in hail of bullets in Chatsworth drive-by shooting

A driver was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth on Sunday. Picture: ALS Paramedics

A driver was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth on Sunday. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 57m ago

A driver was killed in a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting in Havenside in Chatsworth, south of the Durban City Centre, on Sunday afternoon.

According to ALS Paramedics, they arrived at the scene on Lenny Naidoo Drive in Havenside just after 3pm.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said police were already in attendance.

"Paramedics assessed a male, a driver of a vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries. The man believed to be approximately 40-years-old was declared deceased on the scene,“ Jamieson said.

He added that the circumstances around the shooting will form part of a police investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that a shooting occurred at the Corner of Road 101 and Road 201 in the Bayview policing precinct.

“An Indian male was shot whilst in his vehicle. He was declared deceased by paramedics. Suspects are unknown,” Netshiunda said.

Earlier in the day, a suspected hijacker was shot by a motorist in Alpine Road, in Durban's Springfield area.

It is alleged that a group of men were travelling in a minibus taxi when they intercepted a bakkie along Alpine Road.

According to private security company, PT Alarms, when one of the taxi occupants alighted from the vehicle and tried to hijack him of his Nissan NP200, he fired a shot.

The suspect was wounded and pulled back into the taxi which sped off.

IOL

crimecrime, law and justiceinvestigation (criminal)SAPSMurderGun Violence