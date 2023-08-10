WATCH: One person shot dead in drive-by shooting in Chatsworth

One person was shot and killed and two others were injured in an alleged drive-by shooting on Lenny Naidu Drive in Chatsworth on Thursday morning. The incident took place outside Merry Hill Primary School.

Residents told IOL that they heard multiple gunshots from what sounded like an automatic firearm. This is the scene on Lenny Naidu drive, opposite Merryhill Primary school, where a drive-by shooting took place around 10:30am on Thursday.



One person was allegedly shot dead and another 2 injured.



Residents said they heard automatic gunfire. @IOL pic.twitter.com/bpIAzkQtBN — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) August 10, 2023

The victims were travelling in a white VW Polo when they came under fire. By-standers were unable to confirm what vehicle the suspects were travelling in. The SAPS were on scene.

IOL spoke to a parent outside the school who had come to fetch her children. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were alerted to the shooting incident by police. One person was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth on Thursday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo Her six-year-old son told IOL that they “heard shooting while on lunch break”, which was around 10.30am.

Last year, three drive-by shootings took place in the Bayview area that claimed the lives of three people. Two of those shootings took place on Lenny Naidu Drive. In May, a Chatsworth lawyer was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting incident while parked at a traffic light at the Westcliff-off ramp in Chatsworth.

According to an incident report, the lawyer had been seated as a passenger, and his brother had been driving when they came under attack. Both the lawyer and his brother were shot during the incident. The brother, who is believed to be a panel beater, drove straight to Chatsmed Hospital.