Driver with 59 outstanding fines worth over R170,000 arrested after chase through canal and vegetation in Kuils River

A driver who racked up over R100,000 in outstanding warrants has been arrested in Kuils River. This earned him a spot on the City of Cape Town's Top 100 list. The driver was apprehended in Kuils River during an operation by CoCT's traffic service.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said when stopped, the man alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot through the canal into vegetation. "Officers chased and caught the suspect, who appeared in court and is currently in custody," Smith said. The man has 59 outstanding warrants, valued at R178 900.

In July, the CoCT said drivers on the list had racked up 9,430 outstanding warrants valued at R9,129,180. "The top offender has 268 warrants, valued at just under R300,000. Over a six-month period between January and June 2023, the team responsible for managing the Top 100 list issued 14,773 warrants; arrests were made in relation to approximately 2,000 of these warrants," Smith said. The top offender has 268 warrants, valued at just under R300,000.

Smith said on July 14, a taxi driver with 18 double warrants (valued at R78,000) was arrested and granted bail, on June 28, a motorist with 167 outstanding warrants (valued at R148,550) was arrested. At the time, Smith said the motorist was number 92 on the Traffic Service’s list of the top 100 motorists with outstanding warrants. Meanwhile, on June 14, a motorist was arrested with 65 outstanding warrants (valued at R67,700), and on June 2, a driver was arrested for 169 double warrants (R158,100) in St James.