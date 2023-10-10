Drug dealer arrested on his way to Limpopo after restocking in Pretoria

Police at Bela-Bela, in Limpopo, have intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs, while he was allegedly coming from Pretoria, where his supplier is based. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Bela-Bela detectives operationalised intelligence information and apprehended the alleged drug dealer while he was on his way from his supplier.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted to track down the suspect, dealing in drugs, who was from Pretoria in Gauteng to Bela-Bela in Limpopo,” said Ledwaba. “The operation resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, travelling in public transport while in possession of illicit drugs,” he said. A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs after police found him with seven packets, each containing 100 sachets of heroin. Photo: SAPS “The said drugs were seven balls each containing 100 sachets of heroin with an estimated street value of R21,000.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the investigation team “for their alertness and commitment in their duties”. The 22-year-old man is facing charges of unlawful possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Earlier this year, the Limpopo Department of Health welcomed the arrest of a data capturer attached to the Bela Bela Clinic for allegedly selling antiretroviral (ARV) medication to be used in illicit drug production.

The employee was arrested in July after police officers found him with boxes of ARVs which he was trying to sell “to an undocumented foreign national of Nigerian descent”, according to Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for the Limpopo department of health. “The department views this arrest as a breakthrough against rogue elements in the department, which cause shortages of medication, which affect community members badly,” Muavha said at the time. Muavha said there is suspicion that the stolen ARVs would be used to manufacture illicit drugs.