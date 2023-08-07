Drug dealer caught en route to the Western Cape with R3.5 million drugs sentenced

Lewis Johnson, a Mozambican national was arrested after he was travelling through Calvinia on his way to the Western Cape with 12 kilograms of methamphetamine (tik) on May 8, 2022.

The Calvinia Regional Court in the Northern Cape has sentenced a 59-year-old drug dealer to 15 years direct imprisonment.

Expert evidence in the matter before court estimated the drugs to have a street value of approximately R3.5 million.

During his initial court appearance, Johnson was denied bail, however, he brought another bail application before the court on new facts and he was thereafter granted bail of R20,000.

As the matter proceeded in court, Johnson later absconded from court during the trial in September 2022. The trial was at an advanced stage and him not returning to court resulted in the judgment not being handed down by the court.