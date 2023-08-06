63-year-old woman arrested for alleged heroine smuggling at Cape Town International Airport

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested at Cape Town International Airport in connection with attempts to smuggle 3.5kg of heroin worth R1.6 million to Europe. The suspect was arrested on Saturday after the Hawks followed-up on a tip-off on Friday, August 4, about a suspected drug courier that had entered the country.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said the suspect faced a charge of trying to smuggle 3.5 kilograms of heroin, worth R1.6 million to Europe. “The woman was arrested by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team together with Border Policing Unit Cape Town and Gauteng Crime Intelligence before boarding the Ethiopian Airlines flight. “This is after information was received on August 4 that a suspected drug courier entered South Africa and will be taking drugs out on her departure.

“The information was followed up and narcotics were discovered in the suspect’s luggage concealed in an inside structure before checking in. “The suspect is scheduled to make her first court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on August 7 on a charge of dealing in drugs. “The courier was intercepted and heroin was seized,” said Hani.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested in Strand for a cash-in-transit heist last month. Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members based in Bellville followed up on leads and managed to apprehend suspects for their alleged involvement in a cash heist. All three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31 respectively, were expected to make a court appearance in Strand Magistrate’s Court on July 31 on charges of armed robbery.