Durban court denies bail to man accused of bludgeoning ex-girlfriend to death

A Durban man accused of bludgeoning his 35-year-old ex-girlfriend to death, will remain behind bars after the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court turned down his bail application.

Sugandran (Rodney) Naicker allegedly beat Vyaksha Sookdew to death with a hammer, further breaking both her hands. Her body was discovered on Christmas Day.

Naicker was arrested after he allegedly fled after filling his car with petrol at a local fuel station. However, he was identified and locked inside the fuel station shop after he returned a while later and was recognised by staff. Police were called in, and he was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station.

Further investigations led to the discovery of Sookdew's body, and Naicker was charged with theft and murder. It is alleged that he killed her three days before her body was discovered.