Durban man’s bullet-ridden body found on the back seat of a BMW

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information after a 25-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of a BMW in Buffelsdraai, Verulam, on Tuesday morning. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police were investigating a case of murder.

“The victim was clad in blue denim jeans and grey hoodie. Police are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge about the deceased’s next of kin or the possible suspects to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.” According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a member of the public contacted their control room just after 8.30am. “Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and, on arrival, met with members of the Verulam SAPS.

“Rusa paramedics examined the body of a male that was lying across the back seat. “He was found to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his back and was declared deceased on the scene. “A vehicle registration check confirmed that the car belonged to an individual from Umbilo in Durban.

“The motive for the execution has not been established.” Balram said a week ago (on October 4), they were called out to the same area after the body of a man with a single gunshot wound to his back was discovered next to a river. Balram said the man was identified by his mother.

“The mother arrived at our offices requesting assistance for her missing son,” he said. She claimed he was taken by four men from their home in Parkgate on Monday night.