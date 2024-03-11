Durban woman jailed to five years after being found guilty of defrauding her employer

A Durban woman has been jailed for an effective five years behind bars after she was found guilty of defrauding her employer. Ramonia Naidu, 46, was convicted on fraud and corruption and sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the crimes were committed during the period May 2017 and November 2018. Explaining the case, KZN Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Naidu was employed by Anchor Yeast, a company situated in Amanzimtoti on the KZN south coast. “It was discovered that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to Anchor Yeast and defrauded the company of more than R2 million.

“Naidu placed orders from the supplier and falsified delivery notes. She would then receive payment for personal gain.” Mhlongo said the company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted. “During the audit, it was revealed that Naidu was defrauding the company. A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Amanzimtoti police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation for further investigation.”

Naidu was arrested in April 2023 and convicted in December 2023, the Hawks said. Explaining the sentence, Mhlongo said Naidu was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for fraud, of which three years is suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of theft or fraud during the period of suspension. Naidu was further sentenced to four years imprisonment for corruption.