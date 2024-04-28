When it comes to statistics, South Africa is sure to be among the highest in most types of crimes. This sad reality includes being in the countries with the most violence, sexual assaults and even home invasions or burglary. According to the most recent crime figures from the South African Police Service (SAPS) for October to December 2023, as many as 453 residences were burgled every day in South Africa.

This is an increase of over 7% for the period, indicating that this sort of crime is once again on the rise. Moreover, home burglaries with escalated circumstances that include violence have increased by 5.2% from the previous quarter, with 71 residences burgled every day across the country, with Gauteng (35%) and KwaZulu-Natal (23.2%) accounting for the bulk of home invasions. Head of personal underwriting at Santam, Marius Kemp discussed the distinction between burglary and robbery.

“While both involve the theft of goods and bring a sense of violation from having someone trespass in your home, a robbery – which entails someone being present in the home – is a truly terrifying ordeal. “This is because not only does the victim need to deal with the financial implications that stem from the loss of or damage to their property, but also the trauma arising from the very real fear that your life was in danger,” said Kemp. While no one wants to experience a burglary or robbery, the good news is that there are actions you can take to reduce the danger of your house being invaded, as well as the financial loss that comes with theft, according to Kemp:

Conduct a risk assessment The first step is to do a thorough risk assessment of your home, which you should do on a regular basis. Examine the indoor and outdoor areas, points of entrance, and perimeter, taking note of any potential hazards. This should involve inspecting the latches on your doors and windows, ensuring your alarm has sufficient battery power, and that your electric fence is in good working order.

Level up your home security Should you believe your security is inadequate in any way, now is the time to invest in an upgrade. Make sure you have a solid, high fence or wall around your home, preferably with electric fencing, and that any nooks and crannies in your landscape where criminals could hide are well-lit. And, with load shedding a continual concern for South Africans, all electrics should be solar or battery-powered. Burglar bars, security shutters, and gates, as well as pets and community watch organisations can all help deter crime. No property can ever be completely safe, but the objective is to establish layers of barriers so that your home is not an easy target.

Keep a low profile Homes are frequently targeted while the owner is travelling or when there are fewer people at home. It is critical to maintain a low profile when you and your family or spouse leave, as syndicates frequently monitor houses before hitting. Before you leave, conduct a final sweep of your home: close the shutters, lock the doors and windows, activate the alarm and turn on the external lights. Keep the fact that you’ll be away as quiet as possible, just telling your closest friends and relatives. It is a good idea to wait until you return home before publishing your vacation photos on social media.

However, if you are a member of a neighbourhood watch group, please alert them. Ensure that you are covered in the event of theft Despite these precautions, theft can still occur, which is why you should obtain comprehensive home contents insurance.

With this in mind, you should do a complete inventory of your home possessions and verify that you are sufficiently covered, with your sum insured reflecting the correct new replacement value of all your home’s contents in the case of a claim. For first time home owners, things can be more difficult. Spokesperson at MiWay Insurance, Siyakha Masiye said after purchasing a home, the following stage is how to secure your new asset from any risk factors. “As riveting as the experience can be, the next step to all things adulting can also be just as daunting,” Masiye said.

Here is what he recommended: Keep an eye on crime The location of a house also influences the level of crime in the surrounding neighbourhood. Crimes such as hijacking, home invasion, burglary, and theft occur more frequently in particular places than others.