Burglary ring suspects nabbed after high-speed chase in Durban

Durban — A private security company has arrested two suspects believed to be part of a Durban burglary ring. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 4.15am on Saturday members of their Special Operations Team disrupted a burglary spree threatening a suburb in Durban.

He said during a routine patrol along the N2 Southbound Highway in Sunningdale, team members noticed a white Range Rover parked suspiciously, with individuals loading household items, including a television, onto the vehicle. Two suspected housebreaking and theft suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase. Picture: Marshall Security “Sensing criminal activity, our members initiated an immediate investigation, leading to a high-speed chase as the suspects sought to escape. However, our determined officers persisted and successfully halted the vehicle on Umgeni Road in Morningside, leading to the apprehension of two suspects. Regrettably, one suspect managed to evade capture,” Powell said. “In collaboration with Durban North SAPS, a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed stolen goods, including a television, clothing, shoes, cell phones, and watches, linked to two house-breaking incidents in the Sunningdale area and one in Somerset Park area which occurred in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).”

Powell said the suspects recovered stolen goods. The vehicle they used was handed to Durban North police for investigation and processing. "The suspects are suspected to be linked to numerous cases of housebreakings within the greater Durban area," Powell said. "The quick response and dedication of our Special Operations Team exemplify Marshall Security's commitment to safeguarding our community. Through our partnership with law enforcement agencies, we have disrupted a criminal operation that posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the community."

A search of the vehicle revealed stolen goods, including a television, clothing, shoes, cellphones, and watches, linked to two house-breaking incidents in the Sunningdale area and one in Somerset Park area. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest of two suspects aged 37 and 39 for housebreaking and theft. She said it is alleged the suspects broke into a house at Somerset Park on March 23 and stole various gadgets, appliances and jewellery before they fled the scene. Ngcobo added that the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today).