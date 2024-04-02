Easter weekend arrests down, assaults increase, says City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have recorded a drop in the number of arrests during the Easter weekend. They also recorded a rise in assault cases during the long weekend.

The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 2,725 incidents over the long weekend, an almost 20% increase from last year’s 2,294 incidents. The incidents included 1,256 medical calls, 108 fire incidents, 301 cases of assault (up from 211 last year), 98 domestic violence cases, which is nearly 200% up from 33 incidents in 2023. A total of 88 road accidents were also recorded. “We were very concerned about the Easter weekend falling over a month-end period, and unfortunately far too many of the statistical indicators point once more to the use, and abuse of alcohol. I am perplexed by the sharp increase in motor vehicle accidents and the number of incidents related to interpersonal violence calls.

“On a lighter note, we experienced a downturn in drunk driving arrests over the Easter period, which was a pleasant and welcome surprise. Another positive was the number of long-distance public transport operators who participated in Operation Exodus, with a 15% increase in vehicles checked compared to last Easter,” mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said. Over the long weekend, the City’s enforcement agencies arrested 305 suspects, a decreased from 361 during the same period last year, They also issued 62,710 fines for various offences, compared to 72,465 fines in 2023. A decline in drunk driving cases was also recorded. A total of 25 cases of drunk driving in the past week compared to 80 during the same period last year.

Law Enforcement arrested 241 suspects and issued 3,159 notices for various by-law transgressions. Seven of those arrests were for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances. Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) recovered three firearms, one in Atlantis and two in Lavender Hill, three people were arrested. A suspect was also arrested in Manenberg for the possession of a zip gun and knife.