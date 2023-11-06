Cape Town - While City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies were busy handling Guy Fawkes-related fireworks complaints, they still managed to deliver in their day-to-day enforcement work. Over the past week, the City’s enforcement agencies made 359 arrests, and issued 64 940 fines for various traffic and by-law transgressions.

Law Enforcement officers made 204 arrests, and issued 2 856 fines. Their traffic counterparts arrested 87 motorists - 81 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and four for reckless and negligent driving. In addition, officers recorded 59 866 offences, impounded 263 vehicles and executed 3 650 warrants of arrest.

Metro police officers arrested 68 suspects in the past week, and over the weekend, they recovered four firearms. On Friday, November 3, officers responded to a shooting incident in Hillview just before 8am. During a foot chase, the suspect managed to get away, but officers recovered a 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition that he had tossed during the chase.

On Saturday, November 4, officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect who was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition in Heideveld. On Sunday, November 5, officers recovered a pistol in Hanover Park with six rounds of ammunition – no arrests were made, and in Bishop Lavis, officers searched a premises in Bishop Lavis after receiving a tip-off and recovered a .38 Special revolver and six rounds of ammunition. The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre also recorded 2 409 calls during the weekend of which more than 900 were medical related including 225 assault cases.