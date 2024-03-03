Eastern Cape Education MEC condemns the rape of a five-year-old pupil

The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC Fundile Gade has condemned the rape of a five-year-old pupil. It is alleged the rape took place while the girl was travelling back home from Emdeni Junior Secondary school, in Bizana on Thursday.

In a statement, the MEC said that while the facts surrounding the incident are not clear, a case has been opened with the South African Police Services (SAPS). “Internally, the department has already activated a district team to visit the school and family while investigation will also be undertaken to establish facts around the matter.” He said the department would announce the next move based on the scheduled inquiry, which begins on Monday.

“I have been left speechless by such a brutal and inhumane assault to a child, this calls for moral reset in our communities. We expect the investigators of this incident to provide us with a detailed account leading to this incident. Should anyone be found having negligently acted leading to this incident, heads will roll. “Additionally, what disturbs me most is that, elders are supposed to protect children, not prey on them, surely this will leave a lifetime scar in the life of this innocent child. We condemn this incident with the strongest terms as it striped the child off her dignity,” said Gade. The MEC urged law enforcement to expedite the investigation and hold the perpetrator accountable for this heinous crime.