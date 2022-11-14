Eastern Cape magistrate killed in drive-by shooting while travelling with husband, kids

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt after an Eastern Cape magistrate was gunned down on Saturday evening. According to preliminary police reports, the 38-year-old Mount Aylif magistrate, her husband and children were travelling from a village when they came under fire.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said that as they were driving towards Nomlacu locality, near Faith Mission Church, a white Ford Ranger double cab pretended to be overtaking their car. “Unidentified occupants started shooting at the family vehicle. “As a result of the shooting, a woman, believed to be a Mount Ayliff magistrate, allegedly succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained in the upper body.”

Kinana said the magistrate’s husband suffered serious gunshot wounds in the lower and upper body. The couple’s 13-year-old son was also shot and injured while the 10-year-old escaped unscathed. “It is alleged that the husband, who was driving at the time, did not stop, but proceeded to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”

Kinana said the motive for the attack was not known. Police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso has ordered a task team of investigators to find the culprits.

“He has also ordered the activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan for a speedy arrest of the suspects involved in the killing.” In a separate incident, a Western Cape magistrate was found murdered in her home on September 10. Romay van Rooyen, 50, had been strangled and robbed.

Her nephew Cassidy Hartzenberg, 18, has been charged with her murder. He was a pall-bearer at her funeral. Hartzenberg remains behind bars.