Eastern Cape man jailed for shooting pensioner who pointed him out to police

A 24-year-old man who murdered a pensioner for pointing him out to police has been sent to prison for an effective 18 years behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the conviction and sentencing of Luvo Nqetho in the Lusikisiki Regional Court.

Nqetho murdered 61-year-old Sipho Damane on July 25, 2022. Damane had been walking with his friend when two detectives stopped them and asked if they knew a person called Luvo Nqetho. The policemen explained that he was a person of interest in a case they were investigating. Damane pointed out Nqetho who was sitting in his motor vehicle not far from where they were standing.

“The two detectives then approached the vehicle they were shown by the deceased and asked the person who was sitting in the driver's seat if he knew a person called Luvo Nqetho. “Nqetho misled the two detectives and lied to them that he was the brother and accompanied them to a homestead he claimed they lived in.” A short while later Nqetho approached Damane and his friend, pulled out his firearm, and asked them why they pointed him out when the two detectives enquired.

“He then shot Damane nine times, instantly killing him, and told his friend that the reason he did not shoot him was that he respected him.” Nqetho was on the run from police and was arrested two months later in a neighbouring town, Flagstaff. He was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Four days before the start of the trial, the NPA said the key State witness and the deceased’s friend, Khayalethu Dulaze, was gunned down at his home by unknown gunmen. Despite Nqetho pleading not guilty, the State proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. “The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, commended the prosecutor, and investigating officers for successfully prosecuting the case under trying circumstances where the key witness was suspiciously murdered, most probably to thwart the trial,” said Tyali.