An Eastern Cape woman was found brutally murdered on Wednesday, December 27, allegedly at the hands of her husband. The 61-year-old woman was found at their home in Beetlestone Road in Gelvandale in the afternoon.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the identity of the deceased “According to police information, on responding to a complaint of murder at the abovementioned address, they found the body of Mrs Cheryl Ann Kannemeyer inside a car in the yard,” Naidu said. Kannemeyer was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest, a laceration to her throat and a rope was found wrapped around her neck.

Naidu said Kannemeyer’s husband also sustained injuries. “Her husband, aged 57 was found lying at the rear left side of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. A knife was found close to him. “He was taken to hospital for treatment,” Naidu said.

Police are investigating a case of murder. In a separate incident in Mpumalanga, a 23-year-old man appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the rape of his 15-year-old neighbour on December 26. Police said the rapist’s family became suspicious of him when they saw him with the teenager and called the girl’s family.