Eight Nigerian men accused of attacking cops remain behind bars

Eight Nigerian men, arrested for allegedly attacking police, are set to formally apply for bail at the end of the month. The accused; Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu, and Charles Okerie Onyedikash, appeared in the Kimberley District Court on Friday where the matter was remanded to April 30.

They were arrested on charges of malicious injury to property, interference with the law, assault, as well as public violence after they attacked police officers at the Kimberley police station. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said police had arrested a Nigerian national and the men demanded he be released. IOL previously reported that the incident, according to police, erupted from an incident where police officers were following up on information and whereabouts of a Nigerian nationals alleged to be in possession of drugs.

"Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police, as well as damage the state’s property. “Specialised tactical police reinforcements were called and the eight accused were arrested," said NPA spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane. Senokoatsane explained that the matter was previously remanded for bail information, as well as further investigations.