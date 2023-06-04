Elderly hotel owner and her nephew murdered and burnt in ‘brutal and senseless’ attack

Pretoria -- Police at Ohrigstad, in the Sekhukhune District have launched a massive manhunt for perpetrators who allegedly attacked and murdered a prominent business woman and her family member at a hotel outside the small town. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo said the incident happened on Saturday after 1pm.

“According to the information received, police were alerted of an incident, which suggested that there was trouble on the premises. On their arrival at the scene, they found two burnt bodies of white male and female inside two different houses,” said Ledwaba. Police said the hotel owner was aged 77 and and her nephew was 73. “According to the information received, one African male, wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene.

“The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, condemned the “brutal, yet senseless attack” and the subsequent killing. The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in arresting the suspect by calling Det-Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police or the My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Earlier this year, police in Limpopo offered a reward of up to R50 000 for information in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Phineas Tswaledi Matsepane. At the time, police said the unresolved murder happened in 2020, and the police are still hunting for the perpetrators.

Matsepane was brutally killed at his home in Ditwebeleng village, under Mecklenburg policing area, outside Sekhukhune. “The 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday, April 18, 2020 by unknown suspects during an alleged house robbery. “Four suspects carrying firearms forcibly entered the house through the dining room door, which was not locked and proceeded to the main bedroom. They then found a couple sleeping with their three-year old child, and ordered them to lie down on the ground,” said Ledwaba.